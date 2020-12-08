Stonerise, Summersville Regional Announce New Care Campus

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Stonerise, West Virginia’s leading provider in clinician-led transitional care is partnering with WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center (SRMC) to expand and improve healthcare to aging citizens in Nicholas County.

Stonerise had been awarded the opportunity to develop a new care center within the City of Summersville, utilizing the resources of SRMC.

“Caring for our aging population is not a single fixed center or health solution,” said

Stonerise CEO Larry Pack. “Everyone’s individual health journey is different, and

Stonerise wants to meet that variety of needs by going beyond long-term skilled nursing

care.”

“The WVU Medicine philosophy is all ab keeping care in your community, and the new Stonerise care campus will be a strong support partner to us in providing exceptional transitional care and continuity of care,” said Karen Bowling, president and CEO of SRMC

A 72,000-square-foot, 90 bed, transitional and skilled nursing center is set to be developed in the new facility. Construction is expected to start June 2021 with an estimated completion date of May 2022.

Stonerise Summersville will serve short-term and long-term transitional and skilled nursing patients, as well as people with Alzheimer’s. Each room at the facility will be private.

The center will be thoughtfully designed with Alzheimer neighborhoods and dedicated hospice suites.

“The health, happiness and well-being of our patients is a direct reflection of the health,

happiness and well-being of our team members, and everything we do comes from the

mindset of serving patients, family members and team members with love,” said Pack.