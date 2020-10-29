Stonewall Resort hosts ‘Hops & Grapes’ Beer and Wine Experience

WESTON, WV (WVNS) — Stonewall Resort is set to host a ‘Hops & Grapes’ Beer and Wine Experience from Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 through the following day. Events will occur 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on both days.

Activities will include both a wine and beer tasting workshop. Following the tastings, a food pairing event with a variety of menu options is to be held outdoors on the Terrace Patio.

“This fun tasting event was designed to give guests an enhanced understanding of how different flavors in food and in wine or beer complement one another and how to create effective pairings,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager of Stonewall Resort. “We are offering two events to allow for social distancing while also a more intimate experience.”

Full admission to ‘Hops & Grapes’ that includes two tasting classes, the food pairing event, and overnight accommodations starts at just $269 per couple. Limited admission is also available for $70 per person.

To make reservations, or for additional information, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400, or visit the Stonewall Resort website.