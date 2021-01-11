Stonewall Resort offers discount to WV teachers and school staff

WESTON, WV (WVNS) — With many educators working increasingly hard through such an unpredictable year, Stonewall Resort is offering a discount to show their appreciation.

The special includes a $79 lodge room rate with a 10-percent discount on restaurant purchases. The discount is available for all teachers and school staff.

“We all recognize the strain and difficulty the pandemic has placed on teachers and school support staff,” said Andre’ D’ Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “We hope this token of our appreciation provides an opportunity for a bit of relaxation and rejuvenation at our cozy, lakeside resort.”

The $79 lodge rate is valid through March 31, 2021 and available to all teachers, school administrators and staff. A school ID must be presented upon arrival. The 10-percent restaurant discount applies to food purchases only.

For more information, or to make reservations, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.stonewallresort.com.