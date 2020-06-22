Stonewall Resort to host Independence Day fireworks

WESTON, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort has announced that it will host its annual, lakeside Independence Day fireworks display on Saturday, July 4.

Officials with the resort explained that due to social distancing precautions and to adhere to safety protocols, the event is only available to those guests staying overnight in the resort lodge, cottages or campground, using personal watercraft on the lake or participating in a special community dinner and fireworks watch party at Lightburn’s Restaurant.

“We are doing our best to get back to normal by offering great events and opportunities to enjoy all we have available at Stonewall Resort,” said Andre’ D’Amour, resort general manager. “We will be holding our annual Independence Day fireworks display, but we must limit attendance out of an abundance of caution and to assure guest safety.”

D’Amour said the fireworks show will take place around 9:45 p.m. The resort will also host a special dinner and watch party at Lightburn’s Restaurant, which is open to members of the community.

Lightburn’s Restaurant is perched at the highest point of the resort property and offers the best view of the fireworks display. Event is set to begin at 6 p.m. and run through the fireworks show, offers a menu of Appalachian cuisine.

The menu includes smoked pork ribs with house-made root beer BBQ, apple smoked brisket with sweet and smokey Appalachian BBQ, roasted half chicken with Appalachian vinegar sauce, as well as a variety of fresh and tasty salads, appetizers and desserts.

The cost to participate is $70 per adult and $25 for kids age twelve and under. Drinks are not included but a cash bar will be available. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (304) 269-8890.

Officials also explained that resort dining properties will not be accepting walk-ins on July 4. To make a dining reservation or to place a takeout order should call (304) 269-8880.

Social distancing protocols will be in place and the resort will be following all CDC and local health department guidelines to ensure guest safety.

For additional information or to make lodging reservations, call (304) 269-7400 or visit the website.