Stored flood waters released from Summersville Dam

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Summersville Dam was opened up on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in order to release stored, debris-filled flood waters after this past week’s rainfall.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the outflow of water from Summersville Lake will increase one foot every hour. This will happen until the outflow reaches a target level of 10.2 feet nearly eight hours later.

The current lake level is at 1,640 feet, which is 65 feet above the winter pool level. The lake level will begin to lower throughout today, until the winter pool level is reached. The Corps of Engineers said it will take approximately nine days to reach the winter pool level at an estimated rate of 0.25 feet per hour.

Engineers said current conditions on the lake are very muddy with a large amount of drift and debris accumulations. The Salmon Run and Damsite Picnic Area launch ramps are currently open.

River and lake conditions can be found by calling (304) 872-3412, or by visiting https://www.lrh-wc.usace.army.mil/wm/.