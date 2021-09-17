Stores stocking up on WVU apparel ahead of rivalry game

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Since this weekend’s WVU game is only a few hours away in Morgantown, stores are getting ready for last minute shoppers.

Fans can find WVU gear at the Hibbett Sports Store in the Crossroads Mall. Shamel Bradford is the store manager. She said they still have WVU gear left if anyone needs some gold and blue for game day.

“We have people trickled in here and there, so we are hoping at least 100 to 200 to come in and see what we have to offer,” Bradford said.

Bradford said they will be open until 9 p.m. Friday night, and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.