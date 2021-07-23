‘Storytime with a Firefighter’ connects kids with first responders

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters in Princeton spent Friday morning connecting with kids.

The Princeton Fire Department participated in ‘Storytime with a Firefighter’ at the Princeton Library. Cpt. Charlie Croy read one of his favorites book to a handful of eager eyes. Another fireman put on all of his bunker gear to show kids although the gear is big and can look scary, firefighters are there to help you.

Cpt. Croy said this event is one of his favorites because he loves to show kids another side of being a firefighter.

“This is something that I look forward to every year. It’s always fun to get out and work with the kids and read to them and show them a little bit, a different side of the fire service. Because most of the time when they see us, somebody is having a very bad day,” said Cpt. Croy.



The kids had lots of questions for the firefighters. They also got to take pictures and sit in a fire truck. This event happens each year at the Princeton Library.