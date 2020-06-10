Stover discusses plans if elected to WV Senate in November

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — David “Bugs” Stover won the Republican nomination for District 9 in the West Virginia Senate, and will run unopposed in November. 59 News spoke with Stover about what he hopes to do if he wins the seat.

Stover said he wanted to focus on the need to rebuild local economies. He also hopes to address insurance rates for teachers.

“(Teachers) are always going to be begging for five-percent here, there have been too many years getting three-percent, if we can. We need to figure out how not to do that. I’m not telling you I have the answer, I don’t. But I am going to work at it every single day, that’s a promise,” said Stover.



Stover said getting both of these done will take some time, but he is ready for the challenge.