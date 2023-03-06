BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The long-awaited Stratton Elementary School is set to welcome students and staff in August 2023.

Construction crews are hard at work on the historic new school in Beckley’s Ward 5.

The $20 million facility replaces the current Stratton Elementary School on South Fayette Street.

The current school was once the all-Black Stratton High School.

Memorabilia and glazed tiles, painted by former students and the community at large, will commemorate the historic Stratton, which will come down in 2024.