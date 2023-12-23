Tonight, will be mostly cloudy as our overnight lows drop into the low 40s/upper 30s. We do run the chance for a stray sprinkle or two though expect any shower activity to be very light. The best chances for any shower activity will be the farther north you travel as showers slowly diminish into the morning hours on Sunday.

Christmas Eve starts with a few clouds in the morning as we start to get more sunshine into the afternoon. Combined with a southern breeze, our temperatures will soar into the 50s! Overall, a dry and uneventful day so holiday travel should be in good shape and there should be plenty of time to get holiday shopping or church services planned!

Christmas Day begins with a dry morning, enough time to try out any cool outdoor-themed presents. However, the second half looks wet as a line of showers moves in. Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will end Christmas on not the greatest note, but at least we stay well above average with temperatures rising into the 50s.

Kwanzaa looks wet and gloomy as a low pressure system moves off to the northeast. For anyone traveling back home, expect some slick travel and reduced visibility with any of the heavier showers. Temperatures remain in the 50s for Tuesday as showers continue into your Wednesday.

Wednesday looks slick to begin the morning commute so keep the umbrellas on standby. As those showers move off to the west, a drier pattern will take place for much of the second half of Wednesday. Cloudy skies and the arrival of colder air will start to drop our temperatures into Thursday, but not before our temperatures reach the 40s.

Thursday will start the transition from rain to snow flurries as colder air is introduced. Some fine tuning is still needed for your Thursday, but accumulations of any kind look to be held primarily to the mountains. The arrival of colder air will continue to drop our temperatures as they only get into the 30s on Thursday.

Friday continues to see lingering snow shower chances though again held mainly to the mountains. Most of the lowlands look to maintain a mostly cloudy and cold Friday afternoon as temperatures struggle to make it into the 30s.

Saturday sees the clouds begin to break apart a high pressure arrives to begin next weekend. We’ll go from a partly sunny morning to a mostly sunny afternoon. However, still expect a very chilly day as morning lows start in the teens and afternoon highs only make it into the 30s.

In your extended forecast, high pressure looks to keep us dry for the remainder of next weekend and into the start of next week as well. This will hopefully allow many to enjoy their New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day plans! However, don’t expect a warm beginning to 2024 as temperatures look to be in the 30s.

TONIGHT

Stray sprinkle chance. Clouds linger. Lows near 40.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Partly sunny AM. Mostly sunny PM. Highs in the 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Dry AM. PM showers arrive. Highs in the 50s.

KWANZAA

Overcast skies. Rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

AM showers. PM breaks. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Rain and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Few lingering snow showers. Cold. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Cold. Highs in the 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Mostly sunny. Dry overnight. Highs in the 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

More sunshine. More dry time. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Still chilly. Highs in the 30s.