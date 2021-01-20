Strict deep cleaning continues in schools as kids return to classrooms

HICO, WV (WVNS) — With students back in the classrooms, it is more important than ever to keep schools clean. Matthew Harper, the Assistant Principal at Midland Trail High School, said in Fayette County, they use a long-term disinfectant.

“We disinfect, we started at the beginning of the year and every 90 days we use a long term disinfectant,” Harper said. “That is just a base layer for the disinfectant, but that does not take the place of every day cleaning and disinfecting.”

Harper said along with the long term disinfectant, the custodians at the school are cleaning everyday, multiple times a day.

“Clean especially the high touched areas,” Harper said. “We disinfect in between every class, that is the door handles, the toilet handles, everything we disinfect it. And then every evening they clean and disinfect all the seats, tables where the kids have been.”

Harper said throughout the year people the school to make sure it is being cleaned properly. With the COVID-19 pandemic being so unpredictable, Harper said the biggest thing they learned from the first semester is to be flexible.

“The main thing we learned is everything is going to change day to day, so we just make sure that we are ready to make the changes and keep on looking forward,” Harper said.