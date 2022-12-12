UPDATE: 12/12/22 10:30 A.M. — One lane of Main Street has been reopened after an early morning structure fire in Mount Hope, Fayette County.

The rest of the road is still being cleared and is anticipated to reopen as the day continues.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.

UPDATE: 12/12/22 8:00 A.M. — 59News has learned more details after an early morning structure fire.

Tyrone Powell with the Mount Hope Fire Department said they evacuated one lady from a neighboring building, after receiving a call for a structure fire on Main Street, at 3:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022. The fire was contained to one building but was deemed a total loss. No injuries have been reported, but the woman rescued is missing a couple of cats.

Numerous fire departments across Raleigh County and Fayette County responded.

MT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A structure fire in Fayette County closed Main Street in Mount Hope.

West Virginia 511 stated that Main Street in Fayette County is closed due to a structure fire. Multiple crews responded including, Fayetteville, Pax, Mt. Hope and Bradley. Reports for the fire came in around 4 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022.

If you are traveling in the area it is advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

We have crews on scene. Stick with 59News as we learn more.