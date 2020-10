BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A release from Mercer County Public Schools announced an additional case of COVID-19 at Bluefield High School. The confirmation was released on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

It was a student who was diagnosed with the virus. Other students and staff members who were exposed are quarantined.

Contact tracing is under way by officers with the Mercer County Health Department. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas at the school will be completed.