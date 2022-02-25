WELCH, W.V. (WVNS) – A Mount View Middle School student and her family filed a civil suit against the McDowell County Schools after she claims she was sexually assaulted by a male student.

She said the attacker dragged her into the boys bathroom by her hair and then sexually assaulted her. Claims within the lawsuit also outline the same assailant allegedly sexually assaulted another girl earlier in the school year.

We’re told by the attorney of the plaintiff, the first assault was reported to the school resource officer, who took the matter directly to the principal. But, rather than reporting the incident to the proper authorities, the principal questioned the victim without her parents present.

Lawyers told 59News the principal told the victim her attacker needed to stay in school to help the school’s sports teams. They also said the principal doubted the victim’s story because she was seen leaving the bathroom on her phone. However, Attorney Travis Griffith who represents the plaintiff, said the victim was using her phone to let her mother know what had happened to her, and ask for advice.

“There should have been something that occurred, an investigation, the parents should have been called, after the first assault. I mean, there was an allegation of a felony, the officer was saying ‘hey we need to investigate this,’ and the principal is saying ‘no, we’ve got to keep this kid in school,'” Griffith said.

According to state law, school administrators are considered ‘mandatory reporters,’ meaning if a student reports a sexual assault on school grounds, the school is required by law to report the incident to local authorities to conduct an investigation.

Griffith said his client, Jane Doe, who was the assailant’s second victim, didn’t want to report her attack because she saw the lack of support the first victim received when she reported.

“The second victim, who is our plaintiff in our complaint, Jane Doe, she got sexually assaulted. But she had seen what had happened to the first girl. And she was scared, and she didn’t tell anybody,” said Griffith.

The school board is accused of gross negligence, for not reporting the first assault, and allowing the reported assailant to stay in school after the first attack. The attorney believes this eventually led to the assault on his client and a third victim.

Griffith claims it wasn’t until Jane Doe reported her assault to a teacher after learning about the 3rd assault, part of which was allegedly caught on camera, that the school finally stepped in.

“Jane Doe, the plaintiff, came forward to (her teacher) and told the school what happened. And the footage of (the third victim) was reviewed, and it was in a hallway,” Griffith told 59News. “And again, I have not seen the video. But what I understand is that it shows (the victim) being dragged under the stairs. Twice”

Jane Doe’s family has filed a civil suit against the school board, the principal, a teacher and her alleged attacker. The attacker is also facing juvenile criminal charges.

We reached out to the School Board in McDowell County for comment on this case. Their statement is as follows:

“The McDowell County Board of Education denies many of the allegations made against the Board and its employees in this complaint. Our attorney has advised us to make no further comments.”