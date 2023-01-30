UPDATE (1:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30): University officials say that the student who was found dead on Sunday was a male student, and he was found at Willis Hall, a residence hall on campus.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning, a university spokesperson confirmed to WOWK.

The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall. Marshall University Police does not expect foul play or substance abuse.

The student’s identity will not be released until their family is notified.