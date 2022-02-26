PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 15% of West Virginia’s population fell below the poverty line in 2021.

“Poverty level is high here and the financial aid form they fill out gives them free money to go to College,” Teresa Cochran, a school counselor at Princeton Senior High School, said. “College is expensive and gets more expensive every day.”

On Saturday morning, students throughout Mercer County were invited to the Applebee’s in Princeton to attend a free FAFSA Pancake Breakfast. The pancakes were donated by Applebee’s.

With help from representatives from Bluefield State University, Concord University, members of the National Guard, and school councilors from Princeton Senior High, students and their parents filled out more than just the FAFSA.

“They’re filling out for the Promise Scholarship and the Community Foundation of the Virginias Scholarships because they have hundreds of thousands of dollars to give out to our kids if they just apply,” Cochran said.

Cochran said these websites can be overwhelming for parents, and it is not just something they will have to navigate one time. For the full-time your student is in higher education, you will fill out the FAFSA.

She said events like these give parents all the help they can get while also getting some experience utilizing these websites.

“Our motto at Princeton Senior High School is one town, one school, one family, PSHS,” Cochran said. “Today, it’s one community, one family, PSHS. We are for everybody who wants to go to college.”

For more tips and tricks on financial aid and in-state tuition at out-of-state schools, WVU Extension Services is holding a class on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Princeton Senior High School. Cochran said everyone in the region is invited to attend.