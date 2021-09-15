Students at Oak Hill High School excited for 2021 homecoming

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Students and teachers at Oak Hill High School gear up for homecoming on September 17 and 18, 2021. Homecoming events were canceled last year because of the pandemic, but students are excited to bring back the tradition this year.

“There is plenty of space for people to spread out. We, of course, want to encourage mask-wearing for all the people watching the parade,” Katie Hayes, Principal at Oak Hill High School, said.

“It’s a lot more fun this year than in the past years because we know to be thankful for these things because they can be taken like that,” Aaron Grimmett, Student Body President said.



It’s Spirit Week and Wednesday, September 15, 2021, was Disney Day. The homecoming parade starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 17, and the game starts at 7 p.m.

The parade will state at the city park, then will head to Jones Ave, a left onto Main Street, and down Central to Virginia Street all the way to the High school.