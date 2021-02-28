Students excited to return to in-person instruction five days a week

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Starting on Monday, March 1, 2021, students will wake up a little bit earlier to catch the bus as schools begin to welcome kids back five days a week.

Tabitha Cox’s son, Miller, is a sixth grade student at Princeton Middle School. She said she is excited for him to return.

“I am 100 percent for it. It’s been very difficult trying to facilitate driving back and forth between getting kids to school picking them up. If there is some form of consistency it will be a lot easier especially on the parents who work outside of the home,” Tabitha said.

Miller said he could not remember the last time he was in school five days a week, but he is excited to finally get out the house.

“It started to get old but I’ll be able get out see my friends and have as much work at home so the time that I am home I will be able to do more fun things like play with my brother and stuff like that,” Miller said.

Eden Basile is a sixth grader at Glenwood Middle school. She is also excited to attend school five days a week. She said when they started virtual learning, it took her some time to get started.

“I feel great about it. I didn’t really like to be home I am a social person who likes school, I like to go to school, and be able to look at my teacher and get help from her and not text her on the computer and be like I need help with blah blah blah,” Basile stated.

Slowly getting back to a normal routine.