Students honor Black History Month at Bluefield State College

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College is celebrating Black History Month. A discussion was held Wednesday through ZOOM to talk about the history of systemic racism in America.

Dr. Rodney Montague with Bluefield State said the history of racism is much different from the types of racism we see today.

“We want to see racial realism is looking at race as neither biologically or necessarily socially real, but it has real life impact and affects,” said Dr. Montague.

Dr. Montague said the history of racism shows a disconnect between skin color, hair type, gender, and religious beliefs. He said in the 1900s people were divided into classes based on these characteristics, which also led to what type of job they would hold, family life, and overall quality of life.