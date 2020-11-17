Students in Greenbrier County cancel protest after conversation with Superintendent

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Students in charge of a protest told 59News the event is canceled.
Last week, we brought you the story of a group of local students who wanted to protest their schools re-entry plan. Students in Greenbrier County tell us they are left behind in many of their classes.
Tucker Via, a Senior at Greenbrier East, said he met with Superintendent Jeff Bryant last week. Via sent us this statement:
“I met with Superintendent of Schools last week. Though I will not get into the specific contents of the meeting, I can say with full confidence that things are heading in the right direction, which is why we have decided to cancel the previously postponed student protest. However, this does not rule out future demonstrations. Students will not quit until change comes. We will continue to work diligently with the Board of Education until we come to terms.
I want to thank the Board that personally for listening intently to our concerns and keeping an open mind.”Tucker Via