Students in Raleigh County given free haircuts ahead of new school year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kids will be able to go back to school with a fresh haircut thanks to cosmetology students providing services at the Wellness and Outreach Fair.

Taylon Collins is a student at ACT Cosmetology School. She was one of many students giving free haircuts to Raleigh County students Friday August 6, 2021. She said as a former student of the district, she is humbled to be able to offer her services to those who need it.

“It’s heart warming because if we weren’t here they probably wouldn’t be able to have a haircut,” said Colllins.



Collins said students are excited to get back to school looking fresh and clean. She said the girls are more excited than the boys, but she is just happy to be able to give back to her community.