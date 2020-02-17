Students learn about nation’s leaders on President’s Day

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – While students in some counties had the day off from school for President’s Day, classes were in session in Summers County on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Principal of Hinton Area Elementary, Angel Gumm, told 59 News that President’s Day is just another calendar day. But, their curriculum involved lessons about our nation’s leaders.

“We do have lessons that the teachers do about presidents,” Gumm said. “Of course, they focus on Washington and Lincoln, our music teacher always incorporates lessons about that to celebrate as well. “

Other counties were also in school during the holiday to make up for weather related closings.