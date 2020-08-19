Students return to campus at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Life is coming back to Concord University as the fall semester begins.

Dean of students and vice president of student affairs, Sarah Beasley, said new safety protocols are in place in the classrooms.

“All of our classrooms, they’re not at full capacity so students are six feet apart in the classroom as well, so it wouldn’t be considered close contact with anyone else in the classroom to keep them safe,” Beasley said.

Beasley said classes this fall are offered either fully online or in a hybrid set up where students split time between going to class and working online. Students also have to wear masks in the classrooms. Beasley said classrooms also have wipes for students and professors work behind plexiglass now to keep safe.

“Really couldn’t have done it without the staff at Concord who just have put in long hours to ensure campus is as safe as we can be,” Beasley said.

Beasley said students are wearing masks inside of residence halls now and so far, students are following these protocols.

“It is encouraging to see students wearing their masks, even when they’re outside walking. It’s sort of been surprising and we hope that the behavior continues,” Beasley said.

Beasley said they will be strictly enforcing protocols to ensure everyone stays safe.