Study shows 1 in 4 people do not want COVID-19 vaccine

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Monmouth University in New Jersey did a study on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 about how people feel about the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the results, 25-percent of people say they will not get the vaccine, while 19-percent of people say they will wait to see what happens.

59News talked to some people in West Virginia about their thoughts on the vaccine.

“Well I had a family member who passed away because of the COVID-19, so I thought I know work at Concord and they were offering them so I might as well take them,” Charlie from Princeton said.

Charlie said he thinks people should reconsider not taking the vaccine.

“I think people should think really hard about taking it,” Charlie B continued.

He’s not the only person in West Virginia pleased with the vaccine, either.

“Actually, I am really pleased and relieved that I have the vaccine. It kind of gives me a sense of security,” Mildred Hoskui from Bluefield said.

She also encouraged people to take the vaccine because she believes it’s the best way for us to overcome the virus.

“The bottom line is if we want to survive we need each to protect each other. We need this virus to be gone. We need to go back to normalcy and without it we may not go back to normalcy,” Hoskui continued.