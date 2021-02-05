Study shows possible long-term effects of COVID-19

An elderly woman with COVID-19, center, is escorted by two nurses after being admitted to a hospital in Wuhan, China in a scene from the documentary “76 Days.” The film, shot in four Wuhan hospitals, captures a local horror before it became a global nightmare. Given the constraints at the time on footage and information from Wuhan, it’s a rare window into the infancy of the pandemic. (MTV Documentary Films via AP)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Medical professionals are still studying the long-term effects of COVID-19. New studies show contracting COVID-19 can lead to much more than just the virus.

One study out of Northwestern Medicine finds over 80 percent of those who contracted the virus all experienced neurological symptoms. Mercer County Health Department Director, Roger Topping, said studying this research is a cause he’s passionate about.

“I’ve been reading because Alzheimer’s is something, getting a cure to that is near and dear to my heart. The tests are showing that people who get the virus, when they get older they have a much greater chance of getting Alzheimer’s,” said Topping.

Both Topping and other medical professionals said the science is still being studied. They said because of the damage COVID-19 can do to the body’s neurological system, illnesses like Alzheimer’s are becoming more likely.