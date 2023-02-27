BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In the Mountain State, residents spend an average of $273 each week on cooking food at home, according to a new study by Lending Tree. That is 19.6 percent of the average West Virginian’s income — the second-highest in the United States, ranking only lower than that spent by Mississippi shoppers.

Derek Moore of Beaver said food prices are unrealistic in Raleigh County.

“I think they’re out of sight, right now,” Moore said on Monday, February 27, 2023. “I mean, they’re really expensive. Just for some eggs, it’s like six dollars. It’s like out of sight. Everything else is really out of sight, too, down to a bottle of water. It’s just really bad.”

West Virginia has one of the highest populations of senior citizens, people on fixed incomes, and the second lowest income rate in the nation.



