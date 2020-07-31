Sudden departure of several Mercer County health officials confirmed

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Several people with the Mercer County Health Department resigned on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Dr. Kathy Wides, the county health officer, confirmed she submitted her resignation after a board meeting Friday. Dr. Wides also told 59News Board of Health Chairman, Dr. Randy Stevens, resigned from the board, and Health Administrator, Susan Kadar, retired.

Dr. Wides attributed her reason for retiring to the COVID-19 crisis. She said it was important everyone pulls together during this time and she did not feel like the board was pulling together. Dr. Wides said she hopes the board can find a health officer they are confident in and continue to help the people of Mercer County.