Sudden departure of several Mercer County health officials confirmed

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mercer County Health Department.jpg

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Several people with the Mercer County Health Department resigned on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Dr. Kathy Wides, the county health officer, confirmed she submitted her resignation after a board meeting Friday. Dr. Wides also told 59News Board of Health Chairman, Dr. Randy Stevens, resigned from the board, and Health Administrator, Susan Kadar, retired.

Dr. Wides attributed her reason for retiring to the COVID-19 crisis. She said it was important everyone pulls together during this time and she did not feel like the board was pulling together. Dr. Wides said she hopes the board can find a health officer they are confident in and continue to help the people of Mercer County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News