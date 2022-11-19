BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — November is National Adoption Month and a local business helped spread awareness on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Sugar Bears Fun Shop at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley held an Adoption Day Event, in partnership with the Burlington United Methodist Family Services Foster Care Program. When customers build their own stuffed bear at Sugar Bear, they get adoption papers, rather than a certificate of purchase.

Steven Smith is the home-finding supervisor for Burlington.

“When you come in here, you can actually stuff an animal and then you actually get an adoption certificate,” said Smith. “So we’re kind of celebrating with the children the wonder of adoption. And then we’re here with Burlington, we’re here giving out free popcorn, cotton candy, we’re given out information, just telling them about the different kinds of foster homes that we need.”

The foster care system in West Virginia currently has around 6400 kids in it.