Monday will be a day to enjoy the morning and late evening as the middle of the day will be hot and humid. That sunshine will be harsh so protect yourselves from direct exposure with sunscreen, remember to stay hydrated, and take breaks often if working outside. This will be a theme of the week as temps push into the upper 80s and low 90s. Today, we’ll see temps in the mid 80s for most, with a few towards the west inching close to that 90 degree mark.

Tuesday a few more clouds as a weak disturbance passes through. No rain and no relief from the heat, either. Highs still push into the upper 80s with southwest winds and humidity still in charge. Remember to stay hydrated!

Wednesday the summer pattern continues with heat and humidity as temps push back into the mid and upper 80s. With the ridge of warm air just towards our north, a few clouds in the afternoon followed by a small chance of an afternoon shower. A brief thunderstorm or two by the evening likely. Showers will fade by midnight with clouds and fog hanging tough through Thursday morning.

Thursday we’re hot pushing towards the 90 degree mark as heat and humidity continue to build in. Take heat safety seriously, especially those with health issues, young children, and the elderly. Limit your outdoor time when feeling overly hot to the point where cool air and indoor locations can’t help cool yourself down. An isolated afternoon rumble or two will be possible but they will only make the humidity worse.

Friday we have a great potential to hit the 90 degree mark after morning lows only cool into the low 70s. While we look to stay dry, an afternoon stray shower will pass through north of I-79 but that doesn’t mean our northern counties can’t see one or two. Either way, the heat of the day will be the main story.

Saturday we catch some relief from the heat but the humidity remains. Highs for the day ease a bit into the mid 80s but that August sun will certainly do its best to remind us summer is holding tough this week.

Sunday clouds filter in most of the day but sunshine helps bring us back into the mid 80 but this time our eastern mountains look to be slightly cooler in the low 80s. Showers won’t be to far behind the clouds but, for now, look to stay on the Monday side of thing.

In your extended forecast, we finally break the heat with a few rainy days. Temps fall back closer to average in the low 80s. Some dry time can be expected, but showers will be a safe bet. We’re still watching a very active Atlantic Hurricane Season for the possibility of changes in our long range forecasts so if you have big plans in the next 2 weeks, watch the forecasts closely!



MONDAY

Sunshine & summerlike. Highs in the mid-upper 80s

TUESDAY

Sunshine turn mean. Highs in the upper 80s & low 90s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & Sct. Showers Late. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and heat. Iso. t-storm PM. Highs in the upper 80s

FRIDAY

Sunshine, humid, HOT. Storms north possible. Highs in the 90s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY

Mild with a few clouds. High in the mid 80s.

MONDAY

Sun & clouds. PM Storms. Highs in the low 80s

TUESDAY

Sct. Showers/PM T-storms. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning showers. PM Sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

