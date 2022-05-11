BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Summer is coming and Lake Stephens is getting its yearly makeover. Raleigh County Parks and Rec crews are hard at work, getting ready for Memorial Day weekend. That’s when the gates to the beach open and the splash pad is up and running again. Crews say getting the lake ready for crowds takes time and work.

“Every summer we pull the sand back up and get it all flatted out nice,” said Raleigh County Parks and Rec Director Molly Williams. “We put the blowups in the water. We clean and make any repairs to the splash park that we need to make as well as hiring and training our staff.”

The beach and the aqua park will be closed on Wednesdays for the 2022 season, which is a change from past seasons. This is to make sure workers have time to make repairs and do other maintenance.