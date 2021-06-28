Summertime brings influx of kittens and puppies to local shelters

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Spring and summer in the Two Virginias brings new life to the region, including our four legged friends.

Kitten and puppy season comes at the start of spring and summer, and takes over local animal shelters and rescues. Shelters and veterinary services urge the public to control the overpopulation of animals by spaying and neutering.

Vet services and local animal shelters both recommend rescuing animals versus buying from a breeder, and spaying or neutering as soon as the animal is old enough. Due to the influx of puppies and kittens at local shelters, they are always asking for donations. Dry food, blankets, litter and towels are welcome.