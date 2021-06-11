Summers County 911 Director weighs in on child porn scandal

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County 911 Center Director is weighing in the recent arrests of Brian Cale and Robert Bennett.

Steven Lipscomb has been the Summers County 911 Director for more than 20 years. He said both Cale and Bennett were both employed in the past.

“Brian hasn’t been employed for several years and Robert Bennett technically is still an employee of the county,” Lipscomb said. “After the charges were filed we removed his access to the office and the materials within it.”

Lipscomb said Cale hasn’t been employed at the 911 Center since 2007 after he was arrested for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl.

“As soon as we found out about it or there was an accusation of it, he resigned before we had the opportunity to take any action,” said Lipscomb.

The case went to trial and he was found not guilty. But according to the victim’s mom, they were forced to move out of the county after the trial.

Brian Cale then went on to become the Chief of the Summers County Volunteer Fire Department. Lipscomb said although he didn’t work with Cale for long, he was surprised by the charges and those against Robert Bennett.

“Bennett had been an employee here for several years and always performed his job well,” Lipscomb said. “I’m not close personal friends with all the employees. Over the years, you do get to know someone and it did surprise me.”

Both men are currently in jail awaiting trials. Lipscomb said he hopes the community will be able to heal from this and the whole truth comes out.