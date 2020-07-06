Summers County ARH holding COVID-19 testing

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Those at Summers County ARH are working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The hospital is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday. This will take place July 6-10, 2020 and next week, July 13-17, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the hospital.

Wes Dangerfield, Community CEO at the Hospital, said there is no out-of-pocket cost for patient. People just need to bring their insurance cards.

“Expanded hours and days for COVID testing in a drive-thru environment. People can come in the convenience of their own vehicles and they can come in to get a COVID test without any out-of-pocket expense for them,” Dangerfield said.

Infection Control Nurse Manager, Meredith Whittaker, said if you traveled over the holiday weekend, it is a good idea to get tested. She said it is better to be safe than sorry.

“Especially the hot spots like Myrtle Beach. If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach and you want to get tested to see if you were exposed, we’ll be happy to do that for you,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker also stressed everyone should be following all CDC guidelines and state mandates.

“If you are around other people, you are at risk. That’s why you should continue to do the six foot distancing, wear a mask when you’re in public, and good hand hygiene. It doesn’t matter what business or location you go into, those are rules you need to follow all the time,” Whittaker said.