Summers County BOE announces plans for prom and graduation

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Plans for prom and graduation were announced in Summers County.

Superintendent David Warvel said they plan to hold in person graduation to allow parents to see their kids walk across the stage. He also said this year, prom will not be a school sponsored event, but parents are planning one for students to enjoy.

“So we have some moms and dads who are going to put a prom together at the McCreery Inn there in Hinton, downtown Hinton area,” Warvel said.

Graduation will be May 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. on the football field. Warvel said this is a tentative plan and could change as it gets closer. More details will be released later.