Summers County BOE implements new plan allowing live teaching

HINTON,WV (WVNS) — Summers County educators and teachers spent Wednesday afternoon training for a new program that will allow students to stay in the classroom virtually.

“We are training our teachers throughout the county on how to use google enterprise in our classroom, so that we can get the information, the education and the content to other students,” Nathan Smith, the technology specialist with Summers County Schools, said.

Smith said this is the first completely live option that will have Summers County in it. He also said he is very excited for this program to launch.

“But now we are going to be completely live and it would just be like our students are right here with us in the classroom. And the instruction will be live and the help will be immediate. And we are excited about that,” Smith continued.

If you have bad internet service at home, or do not feel comfortable being in a class surrounded by students, you can still come to the school private internet study hall.

“We’ll have internet halls set up around the school so those students, they can come to our schools. We will have a safe zone for those students where they will not be around everyone in their classrooms, they won’t change classes, and they will have their lunch in that safe zone, and it’s an extra layer of security to put people’s mind at ease,” Smith said.

Smith mentioned their main purpose is to try and reach as many students as they can through google classroom.