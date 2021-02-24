Summers County BOE releases back to school plan

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Board of Education voted unanimously to send students in Kindergarten through 8th grade back full time. The Summers County Board of Education decided Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, Kindergarten through 8th grade will return to classrooms full time, and high school students will remain on the blended learning system.

Superintendent David Warvel, said their main priority is keeping everyone safe during this transition back to a normal school setting.

“They still have to wear masks. We have also purchased those transparent dividers for each desk, that’s K-12,” Warvel said. “We have plenty of those dividers if anybody needs extra ones we have those. We have in storage plenty of PPE supplies.”

Warvel said he can’t wait to see everyone all together again on Monday, March 1. Summers County has a COVID-19 frequently asked question page parents can visit if they have questions.