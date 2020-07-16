Summers County BOE votes to move middle school students into high school for upcoming academic year

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — In a special meeting called on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, five Summers County Board of Education members unanimously voted on the emergency removal of Summers County Middle School students to Summers County High School for the entire 2020 -2021 school year.

The discussion was influenced by rising safety concerns of the middle school’s building. New Superintendent, David Warvel, immediately looked into the building’s condition after first stepping inside.

“On my second day in this position, I wanted to tour all of the facilities and when I walked into the middle school, I saw quite a few things that could be repaired,” Warvel said. “I asked faculty at the state department to please come and look it over.”

Warvel read off a number of issues from their preliminary report, which Principal, Susie Hudson, pointed out first-hand in a tour of the building.

“There’s one side of our building that leaks and almost all the classrooms have the leaks around their windows,” Hudson said. “Also, in our hallway as you go up to our third floor, that area leaks all the time and I can say for the last couple of years, we’ve put little swimming pools there to catch the water.”

Flakes of asbestos and patches of mold could also be seen in several classrooms that were closed off to faculty as soon as they noticed.

While Warvel added it is good students and staff were not recently in the building due to COVID-19, it is a health hazard to allow them back in there. He pulled up a proposal to fit all secondary students in the high school building if Governor Jim Justice gives the green light for traditional learning. That would also factor in social distance learning guidelines during the pandemic.

“I know that parents’ biggest concerns are, ‘how am I gonna keep my little guy away from the big kids,” Warvel added. “My proposal is, three days of learning, one week with high school, two days that week with middle school, then flip it.”

The middle schoolers and high schoolers will be taught in different sections of the building.

In the meantime, Warvel, along with the Board of Education, will work with the School Building Authority to determine whether the building can be salvaged. The building itself is almost 100-years-old, and Warvel explained repairing or remodeling it could cost nearly $2 million. He said roof repairs alone check out at $800,000.

“If they say that we may need to move out of the building and close it, we have to do closure documents and hearings with the community and that’s a long process,” Warvel said. “If we end up having to close the building down, we’ll look at spending money on expanding the high school building, but this is all depending on the next step.”

The Board of Education stressed the meeting on Wednesday was the beginning of a proposed plan. They will be working with principals and parents to find holes in their plans and assess further.