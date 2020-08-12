Summers County BOE working to keep all students fed this school year

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Sept. 8, 2020 marks the first day of school in the Mountain State. Kids may be sitting in a traditional classroom, or they could be learning from inside their homes.

Summers County Director of Student Services, Linda Knott, said they created three options for this year: being in the classroom two days a week, working from home with a Summers County teacher providing support, and going to school virtually with a state certified teacher. She said regardless of which option parents choose, kids will stay fed this school year.

“We will continue summer feeding through August 28th and then when students return on September the 8th, that’s when the National School Lunch Program will begin,” Knott said.

Knott said with option one, students get meals provided during the days they are in school and also get three days of meals sent home.

“The option 2 and option 3 students can receive five days of breakfasts and five days of lunch on Wednesdays. That would be delivered from the school which they would normally attend,” Knott said.

Knott said kids rely on schools to provide them meals. Knott said staff worked hard to keep students fed all summer and now they hope to make sure these children get through the school year with the nutrition they need.

“Summers County is a CEP county. All students eat free breakfast and lunch. It was a worry when students were not actually coming to the buildings. How we were going to feed them because we do know kids depend on school meals? We’ve been really, I think, quite successful this summer,” Knott said.