Summers County Clerk discusses important election dates

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — November’s General Election is quickly approaching. Summers County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt said people can now submit an application for absentee ballots. Those applications became available August 11, 2020. Merritt said there are different way to submit this application

“They can call the office, and we can send them an application, or they can go to the website which is better, summerscountywv.gov. They can download the application, mail it to us. When we get the ballots on September 18th, we can start mailing the ballots out,” Merritt said.

Merrit said early voting runs October 21, 2020 through October 31, 2020. They will be opening up the Summers County Memorial Building for voting.