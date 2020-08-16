Summers County Commission seeks more CARES Act funding

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Summers County Commissioners are seeking more funding from the CARES Act. They said they’ve approved resolutions on applications for more Cares Act funding.

County Commissioners said they’re also looking at how to best distribute other funding provided to them from the governor’s office. They’re looking to purchase some new personal protection equipment to use across the county.

Summers County Commission President, Jack Woodrum, said the funding will help disinfect offices in the courtrooms.

“Disinfect police cruisers, possibly for use by the school system if they haven’t purchased their own. It would also allow us to disinfect some of the offices in the courtroom as we move forward,” Woodrum.

Commissioners said they are working to keep up with COVID-19 and how to best keep everyone safe.

