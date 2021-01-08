Summers County Commission welcomes new commissioner and president

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — People of Summers County will see a new face on the County Commission. Ted Kula was sworn in on Friday, January, 8, 2021 as the newest county commissioner.

He will be taking the spot of Jack Woodrum. During the 2020 General Election, Woodrum won a seat representing the 10th District in the State Senate.

“I am excited to take this new position as county commissioner. I’ve been working with the county for a number of years as the county planning official,” Ted Kula, Summers County Commissioner said.

Also during the special commission meeting they also elected the new president. Current commissioner Charles Saunders was selected for the position.

Kula will attend his first meeting on January 13. All summers County commission meetings are closed to the public. If you want to attend you will have to call County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt to be phoned into the meeting.