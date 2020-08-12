Summers County Commissioners provide update on radio communications project

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Commissioners met to discuss the status of a radio communications project in the county. Commission president, Jack Woodrum, said they met with the county’s emergency management director during a county commission meeting Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Woodrum said this project is supposed to improve communication between EMS and law enforcement officers. He said the project came to a standstill in recent months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but work is starting again.

“We have a plan to implement it with an existing tower to get it online a little sooner while the larger tower is being built. Right now, I think they’re just waiting on a couple of antennas. He told us the rest of the equipment we need is sitting in a warehouse,” Woodrum said.

Woodrum said they hope to see the project up and running in a few months.