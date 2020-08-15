Summers County commissioners to update broadband expansion

HINTON, WV (WVNS)- In Summers County, commissioners expand on broadband opportunities in the county. County commission president Jack Woodrum said they’ve approved one of the phases in this expansion.

Woodrum said cable service will reach places like Talcott and other communities in Summers County. He said this will better help people and students amid the COVID-19 pandemic

“It brings a lot of things. The school system, if you’re going to do home-based education, you have to be able to have broadband access. Telemedicine is another thing right now with people afraid to go to the hospitals. So this would broaden your opportunities for telemedicine,” Woodrum said.