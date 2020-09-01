Summers County community raising money for man in need of transplant

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A man from Hinton is hoping to get a lung transplant, and community members are stepping in to help.

DJ Pettry said he and his family need to temporarily relocate to North Carolina in order to start his journey to getting a transplant. To help with the costs of moving, community members are holding a boot drive on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 to raise money for Pettry. The Hinton Hope Foundation is working with local fire departments and the Hinton Police Department to organize the drive.

Pettry said he is grateful for the community’s support.

“Scared with the lung transplant and everything. But I do want to tell everyone thank you for all the money,” Pettry said.

The drive takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Stokes Drive in front of Lifeline Church in Hinton. Donations can also be made at First Community Bank in Hinton, or their GoFundMe page.