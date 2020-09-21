Summers County confirms 2 students with COVID-19

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A pair of COVID-19 cases are confirmed among students who attend school in Summers County. Superintendent David Warvel spoke with 59News about the situation.

An alert was sent to parents over the weekend about the cases. This was during the weekly alerts sent in conjunction with the color coded map released at 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Summers County was Yellow on Saturday. As of Monday morning they were Gold.

Superintendent Warvel stated contact tracing is being done in conjunction with the local health department. He added nothing has been traced back to the school system. The students are at home and under quarantine. There is no word on which schools the students attended.