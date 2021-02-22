Summers County deputies discover large amount of fentanyl through drug investigation

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A large amount of drugs and guns were found in Summers County over the weekend. On Feb. 21, 2021. Deputy J.A. Farmer carried out an investigation into drug-related activity in the Meadow Bridge area of Summers County.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to get a search warrant for a home on Duncan’s Branch Road. During the search, deputies discovered Methamphetamine, Heroin, multiple guns, and a large amount of Fentanyl. According to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the amount of raw fentanyl seized could have killed more than 500 people.

Ashley Toney of Meadow Bridge was arrested in connection with the incident. More arrests are expected to be made.