Summers County educators host open houses

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Schools across the state are opening their doors to students on Monday Sept. 8, 2020 for a much different school year. Summers County school nurse, Sandra Ball, said she and other staff members want everyone to be ready for the new normal.

“Just getting used to what’s going to be going on with school this year, which is going to be a whole lot different than what normally takes place,” Ball said.

Staff and faculty at Hinton Area Elementary School greeted parents and students for their open house on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Second grade teacher, Megan Wikle, said they want to keep everyone safe with COVID-19 concerns on their mind. People entered the building and had their temperatures checked first. The school was also set up so people could properly social distance.

“They go through and get devices for their students and the paperwork that has to go along with that,” Wikle said.

Wikle said parents also met with the teachers who addressed remote learning concerns.

“My motto for this year is teamwork and patience. I want to be patient with my students and their parents, and I expect them to be patient with me as well,” Wikle said.

Ball said all of this is to ensure a safe and successful year of learning.

“We’re going to do everything we can to protect the staff and the students here. We’re going to follow the recommendations and the guidelines and hopefully everybody will stay safe and we’ll start off on a good foot,” Wikle said.

Open houses will happen across schools in the county through Sept. 3, 2020.