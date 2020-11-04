Summers County elects new County Commissioner

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A new commissioner was elected in Summers County. Mike Gore will take over Bill Lightner’s seat as county commissioner.

Gore said he is a former firefighter and owns a business in the county. He told 59News that he is looking forward to working at bettering a county he calls home.

“I love Summers County. I love Hinton. My business has been here 45 years and I’ve got a grandkid here. My wife is a school counselor here at Hinton Area. I have ties here and I want this community to succeed,” Gore said.

Gore also said he is looking forward to the ideas he can bring to the table to help the county succeed.