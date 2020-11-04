Summers County elects new County Commissioner

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A new commissioner was elected in Summers County. Mike Gore will take over Bill Lightner’s seat as county commissioner.

Gore said he is a former firefighter and owns a business in the county. He told 59News that he is looking forward to working at bettering a county he calls home.

“I love Summers County. I love Hinton. My business has been here 45 years and I’ve got a grandkid here. My wife is a school counselor here at Hinton Area. I have ties here and I want this community to succeed,” Gore said.

Gore also said he is looking forward to the ideas he can bring to the table to help the county succeed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News