Summers County farm receives $1.5 million for development

TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Sprouting Farms sits at 4661 Rt. 3 and 12 in Talcott, Summers County. Executive Director at Sprouting Farms, April Koenig, said the business hit the ground running in 2016 with the help of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“Back in 2016, a power grant from Appalachian Regional Commission actually founded the Sprouting Farms operation. We’ve taken what we’ve done with that, which is creating this education and training center farm, and a food hub and a processing kitchen, and are now building upon that with partners,” Koenig said.

Another power grant from the ARC was awarded to Sprouting Farms because of all they do for the community. The farm was awarded $1.5 million. Koenig said eight different partners came together to work on a plan to acquire a grant to continue growing.

“From agriculture training centers with different focuses on workforce development with reentry or just workforce development in general; entrepreneurship, which is where we lean on helping launch farm businesses to culinary like restaurants,” Koenig said.

Koenig said she just recently took on the executive director position at Sprouting Farms. She said the growth she saw is inspirational.

“It’s really cool and inspiring to see where we are now in just a short amount of time,” Koenig said.