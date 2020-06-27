Summers County Health Department reports second case of COVID-19

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Summers County Health Department confirmed that a second resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

This case was not reported in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Saturday evening report.

County health officials have been in touch with any potential people that this person came in contact with.

They are continuing to stress the importance of following preventative measures, such as washing your hands, and social distancing.